PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 23

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 05:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 05:28 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK consumer confidence rises to highest level since first lockdown https://on.ft.com/2QMeJmg - UK spymaster issues warning over China's cyber threat https://on.ft.com/3dEFCSa

- Scientists split over advice on giving AstraZeneca jab to UK under-40s https://on.ft.com/3esW07m - UK's Cameron lobbied BoE and top Treasury official over Greensill https://on.ft.com/3neLogh

Overview - The reopening of the economy pushed Britain's consumer confidence to its highest level since the first COVID-19 restrictions and boosted consumer spending to above pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that the economy rebounded at the start of the second quarter.

- Britain faces a "moment of reckoning" in the race to protect future technologies from the influence of adversaries such as China and Russia, the director of signals intelligence agency GCHQ will warn on Friday. - British scientific advisers are split on whether to recommend that all under-40s should be offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, as cases of the rare blood-clotting condition linked to it continue to rise.

- Former British Prime Minister David Cameron's frantic attempts to lobby for struggling Greensill Capital a year ago included contacting the most senior official in the Treasury and sending multiple messages to the deputy governor of the Bank of England. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

