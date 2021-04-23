Left Menu

Australia man contracts COVID-19 after finishing two-week quarantine

Returned travelers, except from New Zealand, have to undergo two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine at their own expense. The hotel quarantine system has helped Australia to keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low compared with other developed countries, with just over 29,500 cases and 910 deaths.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 23-04-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 08:47 IST
Australia man contracts COVID-19 after finishing two-week quarantine

A man in Australia tested positive for COVID-19 after finishing his hotel quarantine, authorities said on Friday, raising concerns about community transmission as more virulent virus strains emerge. The person is likely to have contracted the virus during his two-week quarantine in a Perth hotel, health officials said, adding genomic sequencing was underway to trace the source.

All passengers on a flight from Perth to Melbourne have been asked to self-isolate as the infected person on Wednesday travelled to his home in Melbourne after finishing his mandatory isolation, Victoria state Health Minister Martin Foley said. "This is an important and I think timely reminder to all of us, that this global pandemic is not over," Foley told reporters in Melbourne.

Western Australia and New South Wales states are currently investigating into cases of travelers in quarantine contracting the virus from infected guests staying in nearby rooms. "The hotel quarantine system, despite all of its improvements, has to face increasingly complex variants of concern," Foley said.

To tackle the risks of highly contagious variants of the virus spreading, Australia on Thursday tightened its border controls by reducing the number of travelers from India and other virus hotspots. Having closed its borders more than a year ago, Australia lets mostly citizens and permanent-residents return from abroad. Returned travelers, except from New Zealand, have to undergo two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine at their own expense.

The hotel quarantine system has helped Australia to keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low compared with other developed countries, with just over 29,500 cases and 910 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Varanasi: Nine patients shifted to BHU Trauma Centre amid shortage of oxygen at private hospital

As many as nine COVID-19 patients were shifted to the BHU Trauma Centre in Uttar Pradesh Varanasi on Thursday due to the lack of liquid medical oxygen at a private hospital here. The doctors at Trimurti Hospital had informed us about the la...

Facebook to use direct user feedback into News Feed ranking process

Facebook will now utilize direct feedback of users to understand the content they find most relevant and valuable and then incorporate this feedback into the News Feed ranking.Our goal with News Feed is to arrange the posts from friends, Gr...

Maharashtra hospital fire: Rahul asks state govt to provide all assistance to families of victims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the COVID-19 patients who died in a blaze at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Maharashtras Palghar district, and appealed to the sta...

Fears of Biden tax blow leave cryptocurrencies Ether, Bitcoin on the ropes

Cryptocurrency Ether pulled back sharply from a record high and rival Bitcoin also fell on Friday amid speculation that U.S. President Joe Bidens plan to raise capital gains taxes will curb investment in digital assets. The drops came after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021