Left Menu

Euro zone recovery accelerated in April as services return to growth -PMI

Anything above 50 indicates growth. "In a month during which virus containment measures were tightened in the face of further waves of infections, the euro zone economy showed encouraging strength," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:31 IST
Euro zone recovery accelerated in April as services return to growth -PMI

The euro zone's recovery from the pandemic-induced economic downturn was much stronger than expected in April as the bloc's dominant service industry shrugged off renewed lockdowns and made a surprise return to growth, a survey showed. With the continent facing a fresh wave of coronavirus infections governments have reimposed strict lockdown measures to contain the spread, forcing some businesses to close and encouraging citizens to stay home.

That meant the economy was expected to recover at a much weaker rate this quarter than had been expected only a month previously, according to a Reuters poll last week. But IHS Markit's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, seen as a good guide to economic health, rose to a nine month high of 53.7 from March's 53.2, confounding expectations in a Reuters poll for a dip to 52.8. Anything above 50 indicates growth.

"In a month during which virus containment measures were tightened in the face of further waves of infections, the euro zone economy showed encouraging strength," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. "Although the service sector continued to be hard hit by lockdown measures, it has returned to growth as companies adjust to life with the virus and prepare for better times ahead."

A PMI for the service industry rose to 50.3 from last month's 49.6, beating the median forecast in the Reuters poll for a decline to 49.1. Meanwhile, factories in the currency union had their most active month since the survey began in mid-1997. The manufacturing PMI rose to 63.3 from March's 62.5, better than the predicted 62.0.

An index measuring output, which feeds into the composite PMI, nudged up to 63.4 from 63.3. That was also a survey high. "Pent-up spending, restocking, investment in new machinery and growing optimism about the outlook have all helped fuel a further record surge in both output and new orders," Williamson said.

But supply-side disruptions left factories facing soaring costs for raw materials. The input prices index climbed to a near-record high of 81.5 from 79.7 and manufacturers were only able to pass some of that increase on to customers. With some businesses staying open - or preparing to reopen - services firms increased headcount at the fastest pace since before Europe faced the full brunt of the pandemic. The employment PMI rose to 52.2 from 51.1.

Hopes slow vaccination programmes accelerate and allow a return to some form of normality sent optimism about the coming year higher. The composite future output index climbed to 68.8 from 67.9, the highest since IHS Markit started collating the data in July 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin falls 7% as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffered hefty losses on Friday amid fears that U.S. President Joe Bidens plan to raise capital gains taxes will curb investment in digital assets. Bitcoin slumped 7 to 48,176 in a third straight session o...

ESIC scheme adds 11.58 lakh new members in February 2021

Around 11.58 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in February 2021 as against 11.78 lakh in the previous month, official data showed on Friday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country. The late...

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Aramco facility in Jizan

Yemens Houthi movement launched a drones attack on an Aramco oil facility in the city of Jizan as well as the southern city of Khamis Mushait, a Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter on Friday.The Saudi-led coalition earlier said it int...

Antillla bomb scare cases: NIA arrests Mumbai Police inspector Sunil Mane

The National Investigative Agency NIA on Friday arrested Inspector of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Sunil Mane for his involvement in the Antilla bomb scare case. The other man accused in the case is Sachin Waze, former Assistant Police I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021