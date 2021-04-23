Left Menu

IATA welcomes WHO emergency committee risk management recommendations

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged governments to comply with recommendations on international travel from the World Health Organisation's International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee on testing and risk management during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:51 IST
IATA welcomes WHO emergency committee risk management recommendations
Freedom to travel across borders should not be limited to those who are able to be vaccinated.. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged governments to comply with recommendations on international travel from the World Health Organisation's International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee on testing and risk management during the Covid-19 pandemic. IATA said it believes that the freedom to travel across borders should not be limited to those who are able to be vaccinated. It does, however, support governments opening borders to those who have been vaccinated and that testing should also play a key role where vaccination is not possible.

Together -- testing and vaccination -- are key measures for states to safely reopen their borders and restore freedom of movement while managing the public health risks of Covid-19. IATA strongly supported risk-based measures to safely manage international travel. Most scientists believe that Covid-19 will become endemic and that society will need to learn to live with the virus.

In line with this recommendation, IATA called on governments to work with the industry to establish plans to safely reconnect their people and economies via air transport based on clear benchmarks for reopening and testing/vaccination protocols to manage risks. IATA said the air transport industry manages multiple risks -- technical, natural, geopolitical -- to maintain safe operations. Government-mandated public health measures to manage the risks of Covid-19 should not be a financial barrier to travel.

States agreed that the cost of mandatory measures such as testing should be borne by the government in Article 40 of the International Health Regulations. This should not be forgotten in a pandemic. IATA strongly supported the recommendation to prioritise air crew for vaccination. It will protect crew and underpin efficient operations.

This is critically important during the crisis for global supply chains transporting vaccines, medicines and medical equipment required to combat the virus. "If implemented, these recommendations will help governments manage the risks of Covid-19, keep their citizens safe and protect millions of livelihoods that are at risk," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

"The goal is to safely return to more normal lives, including the freedom to travel, while managing the risks of Covid-19 which are likely to be with us for some time." Walsh said airlines are experts at risk management. It underpins safe and reliable daily operations. Governments should tap into the airline industry's capabilities to help them implement efficient measures for testing and vaccination that can supersede the blunt instrument of quarantine.

"That could safely move us towards a more normal world with the freedom to travel and the opportunity to earn a living in the sector," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin falls 7% as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffered hefty losses on Friday amid fears that U.S. President Joe Bidens plan to raise capital gains taxes will curb investment in digital assets. Bitcoin slumped 7 to 48,176 in a third straight session o...

ESIC scheme adds 11.58 lakh new members in February 2021

Around 11.58 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in February 2021 as against 11.78 lakh in the previous month, official data showed on Friday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country. The late...

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Aramco facility in Jizan

Yemens Houthi movement launched a drones attack on an Aramco oil facility in the city of Jizan as well as the southern city of Khamis Mushait, a Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter on Friday.The Saudi-led coalition earlier said it int...

Antillla bomb scare cases: NIA arrests Mumbai Police inspector Sunil Mane

The National Investigative Agency NIA on Friday arrested Inspector of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Sunil Mane for his involvement in the Antilla bomb scare case. The other man accused in the case is Sachin Waze, former Assistant Police I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021