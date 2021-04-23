Left Menu

Lifting lockdown brings surge of activity for UK companies - PMI

"By far the strongest momentum was seen among consumer services, driven by the reopening of some customer-facing parts of the economy in England and Wales," IHS Markit said. The PMI for the manufacturing sector, which accounts for around 10% of British economic output, rose to its highest since 1994 at 60.7, up from 58.9 in March.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:00 IST
Lifting lockdown brings surge of activity for UK companies - PMI

A deluge of new orders swept through British businesses in April as the country lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions, according to a survey on Friday that pointed to a rapid rebound for the pandemic-hit UK economy.

The preliminary "flash" reading of the UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 60.0 in April from 56.4 in March, its highest reading since November 2013. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a smaller rise to 58.2. The survey added to signs that the world's fifth-biggest economy, which shrank by nearly 10% in 2020, is shaping up for a rapid recovery helped by the fast rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Non-essential retailers in England reopened on April 12 along with pubs and restaurants operating outdoors, and from May 17 more restrictions are due to be lifted to allow indoor hospitality, performances and sporting events. Both services and manufacturing companies increased staffing this month in preparation, the PMI survey showed.

"Companies are reporting a surge in demand for both goods and services as the economy opens up from lockdowns and the encouraging vaccine roll-out adds to a brighter outlook," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey. "In more than 23 years of PMI history, we have only seen one spell of faster growth than this, recorded between August and November 2013."

The evidence of momentum in Britain came after data unexpectedly showed the euro zone economy also picked up pace April, despite slower progress in vaccinating the bloc's population. INFLATION UNCERTAINTY

The PMI for Britian's services sector rose to 60.1 in April from 56.3 in March, the highest reading since August 2014. "By far the strongest momentum was seen among consumer services, driven by the reopening of some customer-facing parts of the economy in England and Wales," IHS Markit said.

The PMI for the manufacturing sector, which accounts for around 10% of British economic output, rose to its highest since 1994 at 60.7, up from 58.9 in March. As in previous months, the reading was flattered by the way the survey interprets supply chain delays caused by the pandemic and to a lesser extent Brexit, which in normal times would reflect strong demand.

Both manufacturers and services companies reported rapid increases in cost pressures - something the Bank of England will be keeping an eye on as it monitors the economic recovery. "These prices will inevitably feed through to higher inflation as we head into the summer, though there's much uncertainty as to how long the inflationary impact will last," Williamson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Suga announces a state of emergency for Tokyo and three other areas

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, and two other prefectures on Friday, an attempt to combat a surge in coronavirus cases three months before the Tokyo Olympics is set to open.Under the new...

Delhi's oxygen demand likely to be met by Rourkela, while that of Andhra Pradesh by Angul, Odisha: Rly Board Chairman.

Delhis oxygen demand likely to be met by Rourkela, while that of Andhra Pradesh by Angul, Odisha Rly Board Chairman....

Indian coronavirus cases surge to new record as health system staggers

India reported the worlds highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents. Deaths in the past 24 h...

Guj: Rajkot hospitals complain of acute shortage of oxygen

Several COVID-19 hospitals in Rajkot district of Gujarat have said that they have been facing acute shortage of medical oxygen, with some of them even expressing fear that the paucity of this life-saving gas might even result in death of pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021