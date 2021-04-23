Left Menu

Paritosh Jauhari Joins Successive Technologies as Chief Technology Officer

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:06 IST
Former Director of Technology at Publicis Sapient, Paritosh Jauhari with over 17 years of engineering and digital transformation experience takes the helm of Successive Team NOIDA, India, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Successive Technologies, a next-gen (CMMI Level-3) technology consulting and services company headquartered in India, is proud to further strengthen its leadership team with the appointment of Paritosh Jauhari, as the Chief Technology Officer.

With over 17 years of experience of delivering IT innovation and driving digital transformation programs, Paritosh will be responsible for creating new business models, enabling strategic engineering initiatives and supporting M&A & organization partnerships by working closely with multi-disciplinary teams across Successive Technologies.

In addition to his CTO charter, Paritosh will contribute hands-on to expanding the enterprise consulting space, advising clients on how to harness & optimize their product investments, define roadmap prioritization, KPIs and archetypes for platform assessments. This will support the company's broader platform and infrastructure strategy, drive rapid innovation for customers and contribute to the company's ongoing leadership in the digital ecosystem.

Prior to joining Successive Technologies, Paritosh spent over 14 years at Publicis Sapient. During his tenure at Publicis Sapient, he focused on scaling complex omnichannel digital transformation enterprises in the Travel & Hospitality, Retail & Commerce, Energy & Commodities and Financial Services industries. Paritosh holds a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology from the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad.

''I am looking forward to what the future holds. I am extremely impressed by the passion and values displayed by the leadership of the company,'' says Paritosh. ''My vision for Successive is to bring in enterprise mindset & engineering maturity in our operations by leveraging modern and industry-focused engineering practices. We are in the midst of a digital revolution and using leading-edge innovation is the only way to sail through the current volatility in the business world. This mission at Successive really resonates with me.'' Sid Pandey, CEO of Successive Technologies, comments: ''We are extremely excited to bring Paritosh onboard. He has worked with several industry segments and has a profound understanding of the corporate landscape. We needed someone with exceptional knowledge of the technology ecosystem and significant leadership experience to offer a fresh outlook on our existing processes and accelerate our continued growth towards the transformation of our client's business.'' Gary Malik, Chief Strategy Officer at Successive Technologies, comments: ''Onboarding a person like Paritosh Jauhari opens a lot of doors for Successive Technologies. He brings an incredible wealth of experience and knowledge which will surely be valuable for us as we continue to grow and scale globally. We are fortunate to have his perspective and leadership in the team.'' About Successive Technologies Founded in 2012, Successive is a next-gen technology consulting services company purpose-built for modern business speed. Our expertise includes digital transformation, enterprise cloud, mobility, application security, and application development solutions. We specialize in Cloud Consulting, Cloud Migration, DevOps Automation, DevSecOps & Enterprise Content Management. Our innovative approaches, thought process, and automation mindset help businesses build a strong business transformation foundation and customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.successive.tech Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312400/Successive_Technologies_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

