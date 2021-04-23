Left Menu

China, global recovery boost profit at automaker Daimler

Daimlers truck business, slated for spinoff later this year, saw sales revenue slip 1per cent to 8.66 billion euros but more than doubled adjusted operating profit to 518 million euros from 247 million in the year-ago period. The divisions brands include Freightliner and Western Star trucks.Daimler shares were 0.35per cent higher after the announcement at 74.04 euros in morning trading in Europe.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 15:13 IST
China, global recovery boost profit at automaker Daimler

German car and truck maker Daimler AG says net profit rebounded strongly to 4.4 billion euros (USD 5.3 billion) in the first three months of the year, as the global economic recovery and demand for the company's lineup of luxury vehicles in China fattened the bottom line.

The company on Friday raised its outlook for an important measure of profitability this year, saying that it now expected profit of 10per cent-12per cent on sales of its Mercedes-Benz cars, up from an outlook for 8per cent-10per cent in its last estimate.

Strong profits on conventional vehicles are key to funding the huge investments in new technologies such as electric cars and digital services that are shaking up the auto industry.

Chief Financial Office Harald Wilhelm said that “after this promising start, we are very confident that we can keep up the pace to improve our margins on a sustainable basis and at the same time expand our electric vehicle line-up.” He said that earnings were boosted by a product mix weighted toward more-profitable vehicles, and by favourable pricing power. He cited tailwinds for the company's business in China, a key source of sales for Mercedes.

The company is accelerating its introduction of new electric vehicles; on April 15 it showed off the EQS, the battery-powered equivalent of its flagship S-Class large sedan.

The first-quarter profit compared to the 168 million euros scraped out in the first quarter of 2020, when the company shut down factories and shifted into cash preservation mode in the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daimler AG revenue rose 10per cent to 41.0 billion euros as sales at the Mercedes-Benz car business jumped 15per cent to 538,869. Daimler's truck business, slated for spinoff later this year, saw sales revenue slip 1per cent to 8.66 billion euros but more than doubled adjusted operating profit to 518 million euros from 247 million in the year-ago period. The division's brands include Freightliner and Western Star trucks.

Daimler shares were 0.35per cent higher after the announcement at 74.04 euros in morning trading in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

13 bonded labourers rescued

Erode TN, Apr 23 A total of 13 bonded labourers have been rescued from a farmhouse near here, police said on Friday.The labourers were forced to work after one of their relatives could not repay Rs 27,000 she had borrowed from a person, the...

Spanish politics take nasty turn with mailed death threats

Most political parties in Spain put aside their differences Friday to contemn a series of death threats mailed to the countrys interior minister, the director of the Civil Guard police force and the leader of a far-left political party.But ...

Around 93,000 railway beneficiaries affected by COVID-19; 72 rail hospitals, 5,000 beds dedicated to their care: Rly Board Chairman.

Around 93,000 railway beneficiaries affected by COVID-19 72 rail hospitals, 5,000 beds dedicated to their care Rly Board Chairman....

J&J COVID-19 vaccine 'pause' reviewed, U.S. officials hope to resume shots

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet again on Friday to consider whether it is safe to resume injections of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, as senior U.S. health officials prepare for a green light.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021