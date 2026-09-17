Alpine's New Technical Acquisition: Mike Elliott Joins as CTO

Renault-owned Alpine has announced the recruitment of Mike Elliott, former technical head at Mercedes, as their new chief technical officer.

Elliott will commence his role next week, just ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. His appointment is seen as a strategic move for Alpine, who currently sit sixth in the standings.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes principal, hailed Elliott as a 'pillar of the team's achievements'. Elliot's experience will now benefit Alpine as he leads the technical and engineering functions at their Enstone facility.