Alpine's New Technical Acquisition: Mike Elliott Joins as CTO

Alpine has recruited former Mercedes technical head Mike Elliott as their new chief technical officer. Elliott, previously a key figure at Mercedes, will join Alpine ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to lead the technical and engineering functions at their Enstone factory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 16:03 IST
Alpine's New Technical Acquisition: Mike Elliott Joins as CTO
Mike Elliott

Renault-owned Alpine has announced the recruitment of Mike Elliott, former technical head at Mercedes, as their new chief technical officer.

Elliott will commence his role next week, just ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. His appointment is seen as a strategic move for Alpine, who currently sit sixth in the standings.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes principal, hailed Elliott as a 'pillar of the team's achievements'. Elliot's experience will now benefit Alpine as he leads the technical and engineering functions at their Enstone facility.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

China’s Beef Emissions Are Moving West, and Farm Size Isn’t the Whole Story

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026