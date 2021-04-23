Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:39 IST
335bazaar raises seed funding from Village Global

335bazaar, a new model of Indian commerce that combines online and offline shopping experience for consumers, on Friday said it has received seed funding from the US-based venture fund Village Global.

The venture fund is backed by some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Reid Hoffman.

Founded in August 2020, 335bazaar offers consumers a mall-like experience to consumers by transforming stores and offering great products at affordable prices via a direct factory-to-consumer model with the flexibility to shop both online and offline.

''Our vision is to offer a billion Indians a great shopping experience through the seamless interaction of the online and offline worlds,'' Taponeel Mukherjee, co-founder, 335bazaar said in a statement.

The company has launched two experience centers-- First in Bhogal (South Delhi) and second in Madhu Vihar (East Delhi). Further, it plans to open 100 stores in the next six months across all neighborhood markets in Delhi.

“We believe that 335bazaar is the future of Indian commerce, and we have partnered with the best investors from Silicon Valley to build on our vision”, Poornima Vardhan, Co-founder, 335bazaar said.

Lucas Bagno, Investment Team, Village Global, said, ''Village is thrilled to back Poornima and Taponeel and to support 335bazaar's vision in building a new type of retail experience in India.'' ''We were impressed by the team's background and grit, and are excited to see the early success of their stores to date,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

