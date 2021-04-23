Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Amplitude Solution receives FDA authorization for COVID-19 testing

Left Menu

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, received emergency use authorization EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for Thermo Fisher Scientific Amplitude Solution with the TaqPath COVID-19 High-Throughput Combo Kit. The modular solution processes samples in a four-step process requiring minimum hands-on time, laboratory space and staffing resources.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:12 IST
Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Thermo Fisher Scientific Amplitude Solution with the TaqPath COVID-19 High-Throughput Combo Kit. The modular solution processes samples in a four-step process requiring minimum hands-on time, laboratory space and staffing resources. It was introduced as an automated real-time PCR test that can analyze up to 8,000 COVID-19 samples in a single day. It empowers clinical and public healthcare laboratories to scale gold standard PCR testing with minimal staffing needs and a secured supply of kits, reagents and consumables to meet the rising testing demands. ''India is experiencing a more intense second wave of COVID-19. This has compelled the country to take rigorous measures of ramping up testing capacity and adopt a nationwide testing regime. While a lab-based PCR test is the most suitable technology in terms of reliability, quick turnaround time and scalability, it still lacks the adequate testing volume to satisfy the status quo. With the approval of Amplitude Solution, Thermo Fisher can help to quickly double or even triple the country's testing capacity", said Amit Chopra, managing director, India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific. The Amplitude Solution uses Thermo Fisher's Applied Biosystems TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit, a quick, highly sensitive multiplex diagnostic test that contains the assays and controls needed for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for causing COVID-19. The kit's multi-gene target design and updated interpretive software may help labs detect SARS-CoV-2 variants. Speaking on the matter, Kapil Sood, senior director, life sciences solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, said, ''With the onset of vaccination, there continues to be demand for frequent routine testing to control the outbreak. While each state conducts testing on different capacities, a new approach for scaling the testing volume is essential to safeguard human life. Our high-yielding, automated solution can help laboratories quickly scale COVID-19 testing to volumes needed to help reduce the spread of disease and restore economies and communities." For more information on the Amplitude Solution, please visit www.thermofisher.com/amplitude. About Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon.

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

