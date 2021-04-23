Left Menu

Odisha police creates green corridor for trucks carrying oxygen

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some others raising the issue of oxygen cylinder laden trucks being detained in some states, Odisha police has created a green corridor for such vehicles in the state, an official said on Friday.

The Odisha police on Thursday escorted two tankers carrying oxygen from Angul and Jajpur in the state to Visakhapatnam and Pune respectively, the official said.

The tankers were loaded in the presence of the local police in Angul and were escorted to their destination, he said.

The Odisha police in a statement said that based on the directive of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a special cell has been formed under Additional Director General, Law and Order, Y K Jethwa as the nodal officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to states facing acute deficit.

A dedicated green corridor for oxygen carrying vehicles is set up, wherever necessary, along with police escort for interstate coordination and smooth movement.

SPs/DCPs and range DIGs/IGs/CP shall supervise the movement personally within their jurisdictions,'' a release issued by the state police said.

The 0disha police had created a green corridor under police escort to transport two tankers carrying emergency medical oxygen to Visakhapatnam and Pune from Jaipur.

The chief ministers of Maharashtra and Delhi had on Thursday thanked Patnaik for helping them get the oxygen supply.

Meanwhile, ECoR said that Railways will run Oxygen Express trains from steel plants to different parts of the country to meet the demand for LMO due to the spike in COVID- 19 cases.

A release by East Coast Railways said the first loaded Oxygen Express has left for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam.

Each tanker is loaded with 15 tons of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) which will help patients in hospitals in the western region, it said.

Seven empty tankers from Kalamboli goods shed in Maharashtra reached Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in Visakhapatnam early Thursday morning. LMO was filled in the tankers and the train left for Maharashtra in the evening, it said.

A joint effort by Waltair Division of East Coast Railways and RINL made the project a success, ECoR said.

The Railways had transported essential commodities and kept the supply chain intact during the lockdown in 2020. Now the Oxygen Express trains will help patients and different hospitals, ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhusan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

