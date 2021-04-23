Left Menu

Wendt India clocks standalone PAT of Rs 5.97 crore during Q4

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:45 IST
Wendt India clocks standalone PAT of Rs 5.97 crore during Q4

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI): Manufacturers of super abrasives, machine tools and precision components - Wendt India - reported a standalone profit of Rs 5.97 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, the company said on Friday.

The Murugappa Group company reported a net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021 the standalone profits grew to Rs 12.91 crore from Rs 9.34 crore registered last year. The total income on a standalone basis went upto Rs 42.89 crore from Rs 23.64 crore recorded in the same quarter last financial year.

The standalone total income marginally slipped to Rs 127.07 crore from Rs 130.94 crore registered last year.

In a statement, the company said the domestic sales during the year (ending March 31, 2021) were Rs 86.22 crore higher by seven per cent than the previous year.

''This was on account of higher sales to user industries like auto ancillaries, refractories and glass,'' the company said.

Exports during the period declined by 18 per cent during the year at Rs 32.78 crore mainly on account of lower demand because of lockdowns imposed due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic reported in the United Kingdom, the United States and European countries.

On the performance of Wendt Grinding Technologies Ltd., Thailand, its subsidiary, the company achieved sales of Rs 18.30 crore during the financial year ending March 31, 2021 with a profit after tax at Rs 2.42 crore.

The subsidiary in Sharjah clocked sales of Rs 2.70 crore during the year with the profit after tax at Rs 11 lakh.

Wendt India said it has commenced voluntary deregistration of Wendt Middle-East in view of the challenging business conditions and future viability of profitable operations in the Middle-East.

The process was expected to be completed in the next few months, Wendt India said.

The Board of Directors, which met today, recommended a dividend of Rs 20 per share (200 per cent on face value of equity shares of Rs 10 each) out of the current year's profits.

The payment of dividend was subject to the approval of shareholders during the annual general meeting scheduled to be held in July, Wendt India said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting

One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in San Diego, police said. A suspect was taken into custody after the Thursday night shooting and was taken to a hospital because an officer had to use a Taser during a strugg...

Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan urge Taliban to commit to Afghan peace talks

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan called on the Afghan Taliban on Friday to reaffirm its commitment to achieving a negotiated settlement for lasting peace in Afghanistan.In a joint statement issued after talks in Ist...

Attacker did not shout Islamist slogans during Rambouillet stabbing -source

The attacker who stabbed to death a female police administrative worker in Rambouillet, outside Paris, did not shout Islamist slogans during the assault, a police source told Reuters.That source also confirmed previous media reports the att...

Pound rebounds on economic data, set for second week of gains vs. dollar

Sterling rebounded on Friday from a sharp fall on Thursday, on track for a second week of gains against the dollar after strong retail sales data and business surveys showed Britains economy might already be recovering from its worst annual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021