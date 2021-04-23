Tata's Rs 100cr tea packaging unit in Odisha to start production soon

Tata's Rs 100cr tea packaging unit in Odisha to start production soonPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:14 IST
The Rs 100 crore tea packaging unit of Tata Consumer Products Ltd in Gopalpur Industrial Park in Odisha will commence commercial production soon, the company said on Friday.
The unit located at the Tata Steel Special Economic Zone is constructed over an area of 16 acres, with an annual production capacity of 60 million kgs.
''Trial production has already commenced at the unit,'' the company said in a statement.
The unit will be operated by Amalgamated Plantations, an associate company of Tata Consumer Products.
It is the second largest tea producer in India with an annual production of around 40 million kgs.
Amalgamated Plantations is also one of the contract packers for Tata Consumer Products for their FMCG tea business and currently operates three tea packing factories - two in Assam and one in West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal Assembly polls: Tea garden workers hope for better future amid promises by political parties
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to skip meeting called by PM Narendra Modi with chief ministers to discuss COVID-19 situation.
No possibility of imposing lockdown or night curfew in Assam: Health minister
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Yogi Adityanath says BJP will create anti-Romeo squads in West Bengal if voted to power