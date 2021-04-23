Left Menu

European agency OKs more Pfizer, Moderna batches

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Medicines Agency says it has approved new measures to boost production of coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.

In a statement on Friday, the EU drug regulator says it had authorised an increase in batch size and manufacturing scale-up at a factory in Puurs, Belgium, where the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is made.

The EMA says the approval was "expected to have a significant impact" on the supply of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.

The EMA also says it had given the green light to Moderna's manufacturing site in Rovi, Spain. The new production line should speed up the production of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for use in the EU.

In recent months, the EU has faced numerous delays in vaccine deliveries and the continent has struggled to vaccinate as high a percentage of its population against COVID-19.

