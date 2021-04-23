European agency OKs more Pfizer, Moderna batches

European agency OKs more Pfizer, Moderna batchesPTI | London | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:58 IST
The European Medicines Agency says it has approved new measures to boost production of coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.
In a statement on Friday, the EU drug regulator says it had authorised an increase in batch size and manufacturing scale-up at a factory in Puurs, Belgium, where the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is made.
The EMA says the approval was "expected to have a significant impact" on the supply of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.
The EMA also says it had given the green light to Moderna's manufacturing site in Rovi, Spain. The new production line should speed up the production of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for use in the EU.
In recent months, the EU has faced numerous delays in vaccine deliveries and the continent has struggled to vaccinate as high a percentage of its population against COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer
- Moderna
- Spain
- Belgium
- The European Medicines Agency
- BioNTech-Pfizer
- Rovi
ALSO READ
Spain to revise down 2021 growth forecast due to recovery delay
Spain to revise down 2021 growth forecast due to EU funds delay
Spain to revise down 2021 growth forecast after tough first quarter
Spain to revise down 2021 growth forecast due to recovery delay
Spain to keep vaccinating 60-65 year olds with AstraZeneca shot, then 66-69 year olds, govt says