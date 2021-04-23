Left Menu

MP: IAF C-17 plane ferries oxygen tanker to Guj for refilling

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:27 IST
MP: IAF C-17 plane ferries oxygen tanker to Guj for refilling
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@IAF_MCC)

An Indian Air Force C-17 transport plane on Friday carried an empty oxygen tanker from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Jamnagar in neighbouring Gujarat, an official said here.

After refilling, the 30 metric tonne-capacity tanker will return to Indore from Jamnagar by road, he added.

''The IAF plane landed at Indore airport at 3:15 pm and left for Jamnagar with the tanker soon after. The transport aircraft will come back to Indore in the evening to ferry another empty tanker to Jamnagar,'' the official informed.

The airlifting of empty tankers to oxygen filling sites using IAF planes was started after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the Union government to help his state fight a surge in COVID-19 cases, he said.

MP on Thursday recorded 12,384 coronavirus positive cases.

The IAF on Friday tweeted that its C-17 and IL-76 aircraft airlifted empty oxygen containers for refiling across the country.

Officials said the IAF has also deployed its aircraft for transportation of medical personnel and medicines to various places across the country as part of its COVID-19 response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

