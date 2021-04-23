Left Menu

Avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 23-04-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:05 IST
Avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

An avalanche occurred in an area close to the Niti valley in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday.

Information was received about a part of a glacier collapsing beyond the Sumna Chawki near Malari in the Niti valley, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials, who were on their way to the spot, said.

No contact has so far been established with the area due to heavy snowfall, they added.

A BRO official confirmed the sliding down of a glacier in the area, where labourers are engaged in road-construction work.

A BRO team was rushed to the spot but there is no clue yet on the damages caused, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Kings snap three-match losing streak with big win over Mumbai Indians

Skipper K L Rahuls solid half-century and a disciplined bowling effort helped Punjab Kings tame Mumbai Indians by nine wickets and snap their three-match losing streak in the IPL here on Friday.The bowlers, led by Ravi Bishnoi 221 in 4 and ...

Soccer-Stopping Super League was fans' victory, says Liverpool's Henderson

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson praised the fans for making their voices heard to protest against the clubs involvement in the Super League and thanked them for putting pressure on the hierarchy to withdraw their support for the competit...

Health minister should resign: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should resign for the callous negligence of not taking earlier the steps that are now being taken in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.Despite warnings in Apr...

Zimbabwe Air Force helicopter crashes into house, four killed including child

An Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter crashed on Friday, killing three crew members and a child on the ground as it came down on a house, the Air Force said in a statement. The helicopter was on a training mission, with two pilots and a techn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021