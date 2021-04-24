Left Menu

Alitalia worker strike cancels flights at Rome's airport

PTI | Rome | Updated: 24-04-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 00:27 IST
Alitalia worker strike cancels flights at Rome's airport

Hundreds of workers from Italian airline Alitalia protested outside Rome's international airport Friday during a four-hour strike against what they see as plans to destroy the long-struggling carrier.

The Italian government is negotiating with the European Union on what aid it can provide loss-making Alitalia and is running up against stiff demands for “economic discontinuity” as the government creates a trimmed down new company to replace the bankrupt entity.

The EU's conditions include demands to stop using the Alitalia name, give up slots at Milan's Linate airport and sell off the luggage handling and maintenance parts of the business to third parties to concentrate on aviation, according to Italian media reports.

The new company, currently dubbed ITA, that emerges is likely to be radically smaller, both in terms of aircraft and employees.

Fabio Frati of the USB transport union said airline workers will not accept layoffs.

“We have become a symbol this country, a symbol of the sovereignty and independence of this nation,” he said.

Alitalia workers have been demonstrating for weeks around Italy, pointing to state aid that national governments provided to other European carriers that have suffered losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. The strike Friday forced the cancellation of 40 flights, according to Alitalia's website.

Alitalia has been under receivership since 2017 and kept afloat with more than 5 billion euros in public money. The Italian government this week approved an advance of 50 million euros to cover workers' salaries for April, part of an aid package designed to cover revenue lost during the pandemic.

Premier Mario Draghi has expressed a fondness for Alitalia, saying he has flown with the airline almost exclusively for decades, but said the company must be restructured so it can “fly on its own wings.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

234 stranded people rescued at Bara-lacha Pass in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 234 passengers stranded at Bara-lacha Pass in Himachal Pradeshs Lahaul-Spiti district on the Manali-Leh road due to heavy snowfall have been rescued, an official said on Friday.A majority of the rescued people include labourers f...

Canada reaches deal with Pfizer for vaccines in future years

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday Canada has reached an agreement with Pfizer for 35 million booster shots next year and 30 million in 2023 in case the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines fades with time and need to be reinforced.He ...

COVID-19: Rajasthan clamps more restrictions

The Rajasthan government clamped more restrictions on Friday in view of a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.The home department issued fresh guidelines in addition to the restrictions imposed since April 19.According to the fresh guid...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rose in a broad rally on Friday as increased factory output and housing data supported expectations of a swift economic recoverywhile big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.The bounceback follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021