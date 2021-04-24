Left Menu

COVID-19: Rajasthan clamps more restrictions

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-04-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 00:38 IST
COVID-19: Rajasthan clamps more restrictions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan government clamped more restrictions on Friday in view of a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

The home department issued fresh guidelines in addition to the restrictions imposed since April 19.

According to the fresh guidelines that will come into force from Sunday morning, inter-district movement of private vehicles has been restricted and the timings for shops and government offices have been shortened.

Retail and wholesale shops of grocery, food items, cattle feed and flour mills will be allowed to open for five hours from 6 am to 11 am from Monday to Friday, dairy and milk shops will open daily from 6 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Similarly, mandis, vegetable and fruit shops, garland vendors or shops will open daily from 6 am to 11 am. Vendors who sell fruits and vegetables on hand carts, e-rickshaws, vans etc. will also be allowed from 6 am to 11 am daily.

Earlier, the shops were allowed to be open till 5 pm.

Banks, insurance services will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 2 pm, while petrol pumps will be open for private vehicles from 7 am to 12 noon. Occupants in private vehicles will be allowed up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity, including the driver.

Barring medical emergency and the most essential services, inter-district travel in private vehicles will not be allowed. The restriction on inter-district travel in private vehicles will come into force from Monday.

Only the government offices involved in COVID management will be open. Even these offices will close by 4 pm, two hours before time.

The forest, ayurveda, animal husbandry and information and technology departments have also been included into the list of government offices that will remain open.

Marriage functions will be allowed for only three hours.

From Friday evening to Monday morning, a weekend curfew will be there under which only emergency and essential services will be allowed. Those going for vaccination, hospital or banking services and those travelling to and from bus stands, railway stations and airports will be allowed.

The government is not calling these restrictions a ''lockdown''.

Principal Secretary, Home, Abhay Kumar said the guidelines were issued in addition to those regarding the ''Public Discipline Fortnight'', which were imposed from April 19 to May 3.

Under the previous set of guidelines, markets were closed except grocery, food, milk, fruits, vegetables and cattle-feed shops. All private offices, select government offices were also closed and certain exemptions were allowed.

''The numbers of COVID deaths and positive patients have been constantly increasing. In such a situation, it is very important to break the chain of the infection. For this, strict steps, instead of a lockdown, are required,'' Kumar said in the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule

SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musks rapidly expanding company.The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the Intern...

Erdogan, Biden agree to work together to improve cooperation, Turkey says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden agreed in a phone call to improve cooperation between the two NATO allies, the Turkish presidency said on Friday.Earlier, the White House Biden spoke with Erdogan and agree...

234 stranded people rescued at Bara-lacha Pass in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 234 passengers stranded at Bara-lacha Pass in Himachal Pradeshs Lahaul-Spiti district on the Manali-Leh road due to heavy snowfall have been rescued, an official said on Friday.A majority of the rescued people include labourers f...

Canada reaches deal with Pfizer for vaccines in future years

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday Canada has reached an agreement with Pfizer for 35 million booster shots next year and 30 million in 2023 in case the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines fades with time and need to be reinforced.He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021