Left Menu

COVID-19 surge: Lockdown-like curbs in force in Kerala

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 24-04-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 11:59 IST
COVID-19 surge: Lockdown-like curbs in force in Kerala
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI

The 48-hour lockdown- like curbs imposed by the Kerala government following the unprecedented COVID-19 surge, came into force in the state with only essential services and emergency activities being allowed and a holiday declared for government offices and PSUs.

Police carried out intense vehicle checks across the state since early this morning to ensure that nobody ventured out on roads and public places unnecessarily.

In all major thoroughfares, police personnel could be seen stopping both two-wheelers and cars and verifying the identity cards and mandatory self-declaration to know their purpose of the travel.

According to police sources, those traveling for the needy and genuine purposes would not be stopped.

Those violating the government restrictions and COVID-19 protocols would be slapped with a fine.

Though the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses operated service, the number of passengers was very less in majority of districts due to virus scare.

Hotels and restaurants are remained open but in-house dining is banned and only parcel service is permitted across the state.

Shops selling provisions, vegetables, fruits, and meat, are also functioning.

Police sent back a group of migrant workers, who came without any self-declaration, in Ernakulam district in the morning.

A case was registered against a private taxi cab, which was overcrowded, for violating the COVID protocols in Kochi, police said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said further restrictions would be discussed at an all-party meeting on Monday.

In a Government Order issued on April 21, the state government stated that a holiday will be declared for all government offices, banks, public sector undertakings on April 24.

Only essential services would be allowed on April 24 and 25.

Kerala accounted for 28,447 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day surge so far and 1.78 lakh people were presently undergoing treatment for the infection, as per the government figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate slides to 1.14 per cent

The national COVID-19 mortality rate has dropped and currently stands at 1.14 per cent, the union health ministry informed on Saturday. The death toll stood at 1,66,10,481 with 2,624 fatalities reported in 24 hours out of which Maharashtra...

Kerala govt docs call for COVID-19 war room in medical colleges

A section of doctors have urged the Kerala government to set up a COVID-19 war room in state-run medical colleges to coordinate the treatment arrangements for the pandemic and implement special disability insurance for medical staff sufferi...

Will hang anyone blocking oxygen supply: HC

The Delhi High Court said on Saturday that if any official at the central, state or local administration was obstructing in the picking up or supply of oxygen, then it would hang that person.The observation by a bench of Justices Vipin Sang...

Kuwait suspends all commercial flights from India amid COVID-19 surge

Kuwait on Saturday suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India until further notice due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.The move came after instructions from health authorities.Kuwaits directorate general of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021