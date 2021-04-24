Get Ready for UPSC 2021 Prelims on 27 June 2021

Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir) As the D-day for UPSC Prelims 2021 is nearing (27th June 2021), serious aspirants are rightly searching for and finalizing one or more test series to revise and test their preparation. This is the last leg of a long year or even years of preparation and the aspirants know they must put the best foot forward now. While many candidates are going in for the first attempt, it may be now or never for many others. Irrespective of the fact that an IAS aspirant is self-studying or taking coaching, to clear the prelims, they need to practice regularly. Studying alone for hours would not give an IAS candidate the correct insight into their preparation unless they test it. Mock tests give IAS aspirants simulation of the exam environment and also help them gauge their knowledge. However, sadly, these are only found around the time the aspirants are at the end of their preparation journey because as part of their preparation, most of the aspirants remain busy mugging notes and watching explanatory videos. Most successful candidates who have cleared the exam repeatedly share their mantra to success that directionless preparation, lack of regular practice and repeating the same mistakes, again and again, are the topmost reasons for not clearing the UPSC Prelims examination even after multiple attempts. Regular practice is a must and there is no shortcut to that. Whoever has cracked the code to solve this problem, is able to clear the exam even in the first attempt. You really don’t need multiple attempts to clear this exam. Addressing the above pain points, a Chandigarh-based startup DeepLearn Solutions, founded by Punjab Engineering College (PEC) alumni, Simranjit Singh, ArshdeepBahga and Amit Sareen launched their first product SprintUPSC in 2020, in the form of an online app available on android, IOS and Windows. SprintUPSC was not only an instant hit among the IAS/UPSC and State Civil Services Preliminary exam aspirants and went viral but the team also won the E-Learning Startup of the Year award for 2020 by Silicon India. With over 60,000 downloads and more and more aspirants signing up for practice daily, there is no doubt SprintUPSC’s unique Practice Test Series approach has garnered great interest in the IAS aspirants’ community. What’s so unique about SprintUPSC test series, the UPSC Prelims preparation platform? SprintUPSC not only provides an unlimited number of personalized customized tests unlike any IAS Test series or any other Civil services preparation test series available today that only provide 20-35 IAS mock tests, but this award-winning product does so book-chapter wise and topic wise for each and every subject from a question bank of 16000+ questions covering 230+ topics from 35+ books including NCERT course books. On SprintUPSC you can - • Create unlimited tests Book-Chapter/Topic Wise • Create Current Affairs tests Month-wise • Create Tests on Budget 2021 & Economic Survey • Schedule Tests whenever you wish to as per your study timetable • Take Daily Challenge for free & win prizes • See your current All India Ranking on the Leaderboard • Practice Past 5 years Papers for free • Analyze your Subject-wise & Overall Performance Score • Raise support tickets to get your doubts resolved by a team of expert faculty So, if a UPSC aspirant thinks the time for practice is long gone, that’s not the case. They can still start and make it well past the finish line in style with SprintUPSC. Download App Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.sprintupsc Learn More - sprintupsc.com/testseries/online-upsc-prelims-mock-test-series-cse.html. Image: UPSC Prelims Revision through Tests Book-Chapter/Topic Wise PWR PWR

