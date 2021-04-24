Wipro gets Google Cloud partner specialisation in application development

IT software major Wipro has achieved the Google Cloud partner specialisation in application development, marking the fourth partner specialisation badge that it has received for cloud security, migration and work transformation. The specialisation demonstrates Wipro's capabilities across multiple areas as a Google Cloud SI partner, said the Bengaluru-based company. It will allow Wipro professionals to accelerate the customer modernisation journey, increase agility and adaptability with a razor-?sharp focus on business outcomes.

"This recognition will strengthen our credentials in application development and enable our customers to develop end-to-end digital transformation solutions on Google Cloud," said Ramachandran Padmanabhan, Vice President and Global Head at Wipro. Nina Harding, Chief of Global Partner Programmes and Strategy at Google Cloud, said Wipro's specialisations demonstrate its proven customer success and high levels of experience and aptitude with Google Cloud services and technology.

