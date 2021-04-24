Left Menu

Get budget-friendly 1-ton ACs on no cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is currently offering air conditioners on discounts and exciting cashback deals.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 20:27 IST
Get budget-friendly 1-ton ACs on no cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
Bajaj Finserv logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is currently offering air conditioners on discounts and exciting cashback deals. Customers who are looking to purchase an AC for a small-sized room can opt for the 1 ton AC on zero down payment and no cost EMIs starting at Rs 999.

That's not all, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store recently announced its Mega Cashback Sale in which customers will get benefits up to Rs 4,500 on all electronics and summer appliances. So, for those wanting to buy a 1 ton AC, this is a good opportunity to shop online from the EMI store. Customers will be able to claim discounts and cashbacks, as well as zero down payment which will significantly bring down the AC price. Known for being compact and convenient, the 1 ton AC offers optimum cooling without bearing heavily on one's electricity bills. The 1 ton AC is usually for relatively smaller rooms and its price ranges anywhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000.

Some of the most popular 1 ton ACs available on the EMI Store are: Customers from cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, Bengaluru can conveniently shop online from the safety of their home on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. The 1 ton AC can be purchased on No Cost EMIs and zero down payment, with flexible repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months. Additionally, the EMI Store's network of over 1 lakh+ partner stores enables customers to get their orders delivered within 24-hours.

This is a limited period offer valid only till 30 April 2021. Customers can also explore more products online such as mobile phones, LED TVs, air coolers, refrigerators etc. on the EMI Store. Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailormade financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals.

Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the lending, insurance, investments and payments space to provide 500 plus financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. For further information, visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/ or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Man shot, killed after charging at officer with knives

A Tennessee police officer fatally shot a man who charged at the officer with knives during a traffic stop early Saturday, authorities said.Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Officer Christopher Royer has been placed on administrative...

Indian and French navies to conduct 3-day wargame in Arabian Sea from Sunday

The Indian and French navies will hold a three-day mega wargame in the Arabian Sea beginning Sunday that will feature complex naval operations like advanced air defence and anti-submarine drills.The 19th edition of the Varuna exercise will ...

Turkey says it "entirely rejects" U.S. recognition of Armenian genocide

Turkey entirely rejects, U.S. President Joe Bidens recognition of the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, minutes after Bidens declaration. Biden on Saturday said th...

France: 220 more COVID-19 hospital deaths, patients in intensive care down slightly

France reported a further 220 COVID-19 deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours, although official figures published on Saturday showed the number of COVID patients in intensive care units ICUs dipped from the previous day to stand at 5,958...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021