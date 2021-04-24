HDFC Bank deploys mobile ATMs to help people transact amid lockdowns

The largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday said it has deployed mobile automated teller machines (ATM) in 19 cities in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and lockdown-like restrictions in various parts of the country.

This will help eliminate the need for the general public to move out of their locality to withdraw cash, a statement from the bank said.

Customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the Mobile ATM, which will be operational at each location for a specific period, it said, adding the Mobile ATM will cover 3-4 stops in a day.

"We hope our mobile ATM will provide a great support for people who want to avail basic financial services without having to venture far from their neighbourhood," its group head for liability products, S Sampathkumar, said.

All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queuing for the ATM and sanitization are being taken to ensure the safety of staff and customers, the statement said.

During the lockdown last year, HDFC Bank successfully deployed mobile ATMs in over 50 cities and facilitated lakhs of customers in availing cash to meet their exigencies.

The cities where the vans have been deployed currently include Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hosur, Hyderabad, Delhi, Allahabad, Dehradun, Salem, Bhubaneshwar and Coimbatore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)