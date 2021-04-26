Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 6-week highs, eyes on Fed, U.S. GDP

Asian stocks rose for a third straight session on Monday as risk appetite was aided by recent data showing the world economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was well on track while the U.S. dollar loitered near two-month lows. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.2% to 699.63, the highest since March 18.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 06:11 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 06:11 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 6-week highs, eyes on Fed, U.S. GDP

Asian stocks rose for a third straight session on Monday as risk appetite was aided by recent data showing the world economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was well on track while the U.S. dollar loitered near two-month lows.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.2% to 699.63, the highest since March 18. The index has had a strong run lately as it clocked its second consecutive weekly rise on Friday and was on track for another month of gains. Since April 2020, the index has offered positive returns in all but three months.

South Korea's KOSPI index rose 0.3% while New Zealand shares added 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3% while Australia's benchmark share index was off a shade too with a public holiday in five of the country's eight states and territories.

Risk appetite was whetted by early April manufacturing activity indicators out last week, which pointed to a robust start to the second-quarter with data hitting record highs in the United States and signalling an end to Europe's double dip recession. Investors embraced the strong data, shrugging off earlier concerns about potential higher U.S. taxes on capital gains under the Biden administration.

On Friday, U.S. shares ended firmer with the S&P 500 hitting a record intraday peak to end 1.1% higher. The Dow rose 0.7% while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.4%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were slightly weaker in early Asian trading on Monday.

First-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data is due later in the week with expectations activity will have likely returned to pre-pandemic levels. "We estimate that the economy will close the output gap and rise above potential in the second half of this year," ANZ economists wrote in a morning note, suggesting more upside for shares.

Europe "cannot match this, but as 2021 progresses into 2022, the growth differential to the U.S. will narrow." That said, some economists say the market could hit a soft patch in coming months reflecting concerns ranging from rising COVID-19 cases and worries that most of the benefits from massive fiscal stimulus have already been priced in.

"Stated differently, this may be the last quarter where companies can avoid being penalized for not seeing revenue recover quickly and/or not giving guidance," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note. They said the "bull case" for equities would be supported by reopening from coronavirus lockdowns, consumer spending and corporate earnings combined with reduced market volatility.

The "bear case", on the other hand, would be triggered by inflation, delays to re-opening, weaker economic growth and corporate profits and a commodity recession. Strong recent data meant bonds were sold off, though 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were not far from a recent six-week low on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will stay accommodative at its meeting this week.

In currencies, Turkey's lira edged lower adding to a recent slide and nearing an all-time low as a chill settled on relations with the United States and after the new central bank chief signalled that rate hikes would harm the economy. The U.S. dollar's index was last at 98.881 against a basket of major currencies, not too far from last week's low of 90.808, a level not seen since March 3.

The greenback was a shade weaker on the safe-haven Japanese yen at 107.82. Against the euro, it was down 0.1% at $1.2090. The risk sensitive Australian dollar stayed trapped in a narrow band to be last at $0.7744. In commodities, U.S. crude fell 13 cents to $62.01 per barrel and Brent was at $65.93, up 18 cents in early Asian trading.

Gold was barely changed at 1,776.56. (Editing by Sam Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea's Youn wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Minari'

South Korean film icon Youn Yuh-jung won the best supporting actress Oscar on Sunday for her role as a spirited and unconventional grandmother in Minari. Youn, 73, is the first South Korean actor to win an Oscar and the first actor from tha...

Tennis-Comeback queen Barty savours 'phenomenal' week in Stuttgart

World number one Ash Barty said her tennis had reached a new level during a phenomenal week in Stuttgart where she pulled off three successive comeback wins to claim her second title on clay. The Australian, who turned 25 on Saturday, defea...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pulled higher by China, eyes on Fed, U.S. GDP

Asian stocks rose on Monday with Chinese shares near three-week highs as signs the world economic recovery was well on track bolstered risk appetite, while the U.S. dollar slipped to a two-month low.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shar...

Chloe Zhao makes Oscars history as first Asian woman best director

China-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao, who told the story of financially stretched van dwellers in the U.S. recession-era tale Nomadland, on Sunday became the first Asian woman and second woman ever to win best director at the Academy Awards.It w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021