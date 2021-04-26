Left Menu

Shop from best-selling brands like Voltas, LG, Blue Star, Lloyd and much more, get 1 ton AC on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 999 and zero down payment Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is currently offering air conditioners on discounts and exciting cashback deals.

Get Budget Friendly 1 Ton ACs on No Cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Shop from best-selling brands like Voltas, LG, Blue Star, Lloyd and much more, get 1 ton AC on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 999 and zero down payment Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is currently offering air conditioners on discounts and exciting cashback deals. Customers who are looking to purchase an AC for a small-sized room can opt for the 1 ton AC on zero down payment and No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 999. That’s not all, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store recently announced its Mega Cashback Sale in which customers will get benefits up to Rs. 4,500 on all electronics and summer appliances. So, for those wanting to buy a 1 ton AC, this is a good opportunity to shop online from the EMI Store. Customers will be able to claim discounts and cashbacks, as well as zero down payment which will significantly bring down the AC price. Known for being compact and convenient, the 1 ton AC offers optimum cooling without bearing heavily on one’s electricity bills. The 1ton AC is usually for relatively smaller rooms and its price ranges anywhere between Rs. 15,000- Rs. 30,000. Some of the most popular 1 ton ACs available on the EMI Store are: Product Starting EMIs Mega Cashback Sale Lloyd AC Rs. 1,833/month Cashback up to Rs. 1,500 Electricity bill voucher up to Rs. 1,500 Mobile recharge voucher up to Rs. 1,500 Voltas AC Rs. 2,049/month LG AC Rs. 1,416/month Blue Star AC Rs. 1,875/month Hitachi AC Rs. 1,400/month Customers from cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, Bengaluru can conveniently shop online from the safety of their home on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. The 1 ton AC can be purchased on No Cost EMIs and zero down payment, with flexible repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months. Additionally, the EMI Store’s network of over 1 lakh+ partner stores enables customers to get their orders delivered within 24-hours.* This is a limited period offer valid only till 30th April 2021. Customers can also explore more products online such as mobile phones, LED TVs, air coolers, refrigerators etc. on the EMI Store. *Terms and Conditions apply About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. For further information, visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/ or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

