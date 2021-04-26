Steinhoff to proceed with Pepco IPO on Warsaw stock exchange

Steinhoff to proceed with Pepco IPO on Warsaw stock exchangeReuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 11:44 IST
South African conglomerate Steinhoff will proceed with an initial public offering of its Pepco Group unit on the Warsaw stock exchange, it said on Monday.
Pepco owns Poundland in the United Kingdom as well as the PEPCO and Dealz brands.
