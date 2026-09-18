UN Experts See UK Settlement Curbs as Turning Point, Urge Action Over Occupation

New British measures targeting Israeli settlements could mark a major change in the international response to the occupation of Palestinian territory, UN experts said, welcoming the announcements and pressing for broader action on the relationships that sustain it. Their assessment placed particular weight on the UK Government's recognition, described in the statement, that Palestinians in the West Bank are being subjected to "ethnic cleansing" and that the settlers involved receive Israeli government support.

For the experts, the key lies in moving attention from individual settlers to the commercial, financial and institutional support behind settlement expansion. They described the UK's position as a potentially seismic shift in the debate over Palestinian dispossession, stressing that its practical value will depend on comprehensive implementation and further measures across Britain's relations with Israel.

Twelve Countries Target Settlement Trade

On 8 September 2026, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom announced bans and other measures targeting goods from illegal Israeli settlements, according to the statement. The experts also highlighted British measures concerning settlement construction, financing, advertising and commerce, as well as arms export licences to Israel, presenting the announcements as a welcome step towards addressing the economic support behind the occupation.

Restrictions on goods are one part of that response, with the experts giving particular importance to measures covering activities and financial services that facilitate settlement growth. In their assessment, comprehensive enforcement could begin to address economic relationships that have helped maintain and expand Israel's unlawful occupation, bringing greater scrutiny to how money, business services and trade contribute to the dispossession of Palestinians.

Court Findings Put Accountability in Focus

The experts welcomed the UK's formal recognition that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory is unlawful, connecting that position to the International Court of Justice's July 2024 advisory opinion. They said the opinion established that states must refrain from recognising or helping maintain Israel's unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, and argued that government policy should reflect those obligations through concrete decisions about economic and institutional relationships.

Britain's acknowledgement of findings by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel, received attention in the statement. The experts welcomed what they described as the UK's recognition of mounting evidence of serious violations and its announced support for judicial processes, including proceedings before the ICJ, calling for international legal findings to translate into meaningful accountability.

Experts Press for Wider British Action

The experts urged Britain to immediately suspend its 2020 Military Cooperation Agreement with Israel and the defence, security and technological cooperation established through the 2021 Strategic Partnership. Their demands included suspending all arms licences that help sustain the unlawful occupation and ensuring that neither public nor private economic activity contributes to the development of housing units in the E1 belt, which they said would further consolidate Israel's unlawful presence in occupied Palestinian territory.

Their appeal extended to other governments, calling for action on the wider economic, financial, military and institutional ties that they said sustain the occupation and allow genocide to continue. They also urged the reversal of policies they described as repressive towards anti-genocide activists, journalists and civil society, placing the protection of public advocacy alongside their demands for accountability.

Stopping what the experts described as genocide and dismantling what they called Israel's apartheid system remained the most urgent priorities in their statement. They pointed to Europe's particular responsibility to help secure compliance with international law, describing Britain's announcements as a welcome beginning that must lead to enforceable measures, respect for Palestinian rights and a sustained commitment to accountability.