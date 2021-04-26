Left Menu

India Sotheby's International Realty appoints Gagan Randev as Executive Director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:20 IST
India Sotheby's International Realty (India SIR), which is into consultancy business for luxury properties, on Monday said it has appointed Gagan Randev as executive director to spearhead the commercial real estate business.

India Sotheby's International Realty, an exclusive master franchisee of US-based Sotheby's International Realty, offers advisory services for luxury properties.

Gagan Randev will spearhead real estate capital markets business focusing on assets sales across different asset classes, land, funding, and cross border initiatives, the company said in a statement.

Randev was with Colliers International as a National Director – Capital Markets.

He was looking after asset sales (commercial, retail and hospitality), land sales (including joint ventures and joint developments, development management agreements) and fundraising (equity/debt/mezzanine).

''Gagan joins us with a clear purpose of creating a strong revenue generating commercial real estate vertical.

His relationships with developers will also help broaden the residential sales practice of India SIR,'' said Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby's International Realty.

Spreading on his appointment, Randev said: ''I look forward to spearheading the commercial transaction vertical and expand the developer project portfolio of luxury real estate.'' Randev has 25 years of experience across real estate and financial services.

Sotheby's International Realty has a presence in 75 countries and territories with 1,000 offices and 24,000 sales associates. It has achieved a record real estate global sales volume of USD 150 billion in the year 2020, the statement said.

The brand established its presence in India by setting up its first office in New Delhi in July 2014. India SIR also has offices in Mumbai, Kolkata, Colombo, and the mandate for the Maldives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

