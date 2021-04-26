Oasis Fertility launches Ask Oasis Fertility, India's first dedicated knowledge platform for infertility awareness

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oasis Fertility, leaders in fertility care in India, recently announced the launch of a series of initiatives on the occasion of National Infertility Awareness Week 2021 (April 18-24). The first of these initiatives is Ask Oasis Fertility, an exclusive resource that serves as a space for couples with infertility to connect with a fertility counsellor and seek appropriate information and counselling regarding their issues. The second initiative is the We Can Conceive Facebook group that serves as a support group for people with infertility.

Infertility is, unfortunately, considered to be a taboo topic even today in a country where almost 25 million individuals suffer from this issue. Many are unaware of the recent medical advancements to treat infertility because of this. With a view to break the stereotype, Oasis Fertility is endeavouring to encourage those with infertility to openly seek medical counselling without fear of judgement and share their experiences with others who might benefit from it. Ask Oasis Fertility, an exclusive search-based information platform by Oasis Fertility, covers an exhaustive list of topics such as causes of infertility, signs and symptoms, treatment options, the DOs and DON'Ts and so on. It also hosts counsellors who can provide couples with meaningful interaction to help them deal with their fertility concerns, advise them on the various treatment options best suited for them and guide them through the emotional and mental challenges of dealing with infertility.

The We Can Conceive Facebook page was set up to serve as a close-knit, forum-type platform that allows its participants to discuss their fertility issues with specialised medical experts and others with infertility. The primary objective of this initiative is to support and motivate couples in their journey towards parenthood by providing them with the right information and guidance, and also emphasising the fact that they are not alone in their struggle. Through this forum, couples can discover, connect and interact with others dealing with similar issues and gain emotional support. Talking about the launch of these initiatives, Sudhaker Jadhav, Chief Operating Officer, Oasis Fertility, said, "Oasis Fertility is very much committed to removing unnecessary fears and biases when it comes to infertility. A plethora of treatment options are available and these can be personalised as well. People are unaware of the many possibilities and live a life of hopelessness and worry. Just like diabetes or heart disease, infertility has to be discussed without any stigma. Only then can millions of couples achieve their dream of becoming parents. Being the authority on infertility treatments, we want to fill the gap by spreading proper information about infertility among the people through various channels of communication."

The third initiative, #WearOrange is a movement that Oasis Fertility hopes will motivate people to openly speak about their fertility issues on social media (while dressed in something orange) to educate the general masses about infertility and change the conversation to one that is no longer taboo. Oasis Fertility follows a compassionate and logical approach in catering to the needs of people who suffer from infertility. You can reach out to Oasis Fertility at 1800-3001-1000 or 040-71326862. Oasis Fertility, a unit of Sadguru Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd., has redefined reproductive care in South India by bringing in internationally-recognised best practices and protocols in fertility treatments. It offers patient-friendly, one-stop day-care clinics where consultations, investigations and treatment are all conducted under one roof. Since its inception in 2009, Oasis has gained an excellent reputation for its high success rates, driven by its high-quality services and led by a team of highly experienced infertility specialists with international experience. The chain has expanded to 16 centres across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)