PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:20 IST
MP: Dinner treat from SP for couples wedding with 10 guests
The top police official of Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, over 500 kilometers from here, has hit upon a novel idea to get people who host wedding functions in his jurisdiction to adhere to COVID-19 norms.

The bride and groom at wedding ceremonies that have 10 or fewer guests will be treated to a sumptuous home dinner, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI on Monday.

The maximum number of guests allowed at wedding functions as per state government norms stands at 50.

The idea came after Bhind was shown in a poor light a week earlier due to images that went viral of people without masks reveling and dancing to music at a wedding function in Kurthara village without maintaining social distancing or other outbreak norms.

As an incentive for those who will ensure that such incidents are not repeated, SP Singh said, ''I am going to treat the bride and groom if they wed in the presence of ten or fewer guests to delicious dinner at my home.'' ''Such couples will be given mementos for adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, and a government vehicle will be deployed to pick up and drop them home,'' he added.

However, the SP said since making the announcement two days ago, no couple has so far done the needful for the home dinner treat.

''Though I have been told that two couples getting married on April 30 are planning to limit the number of guests to 10. If they do that, I am going to throw two dinners for them at my home along with my family, the SP said.

On Sunday, the district recorded 44 COVID-19 cases and one death.

Bhind has an active caseload of 221, officials said.

