MP: Western Railway readies 20 COVID-19 care coaches in Indore

Amid the coronavirus surge, the Western Railway has set up 20 'COVID-19 care coaches' in Indore where around 320 patients with mild to moderate symptoms can be admitted, an official said on Monday.

In the initial phase, the district administration here in Madhya Pradesh is planning to take two of these coaches for keeping patients, Western Railway Ratlam division's senior public relations officer Jitendra Kumar Jayant told PTI.

''We have kept 20 COVID-19 care coaches, equipped with oxygen cylinders, ready at Tihi railway station in Indore district where a maximum of 320 patients with mild to moderate symptoms can be admitted,'' he said.

A separate coach for doctors and paramedical staff has also been set up, he said.

The official said discussions are underway with the district administration to operationalize these coaches.

''In the initial phase, the district administration has shown interest in taking two of these COVID-19 care coaches.

However, it is yet to be decided where these coaches will be placed,'' he said.

Indore district, which is the state's industrial hub, has a population of nearly 35 lakh.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 here on March 24 last year, the district has so far reported 1,03,592 cases of viral infection and 1,106 deaths due to it, as per official data.

