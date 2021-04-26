Left Menu

SAT sets aside Sebi's order in Morepen Laboratories case

Sebi had said Morepen did not inform BSE about the execution of Account Charge agreement entered in March 2003 with Banco which acted as a security for the loans availed by the subscribers and also that the GDR issue was subscribed by only two entities -- Solsec and Seviron.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:23 IST
SAT sets aside Sebi's order in Morepen Laboratories case

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside regulator Sebi's order that had barred Morepen Laboratories from the capital markets for one year. Sebi, in September 2019, had prohibited Morepen Laboratories from the capital market for one year for making misleading disclosures about the issuance of global depository receipts (GDRs) way back in 2003. Pursuant to this, the company moved SAT against the order passed by the Securities and Board of India (Sebi).

Setting aside Sebi's order, the tribunal said there was a delay of more than 14 years in issuing the show cause notice (SCN). Even though there is no period of limitation prescribed in the Sebi Act and Regulations in the issuance of a show cause notice or for completion of the adjudication proceedings, the tribunal said the regulator was required to exercise its powers within a reasonable period. The tribunal also noted there was no diversion of funds in the issuance of the GDR. Further, it said no finding has been given with regard to any violation in the procedure adopted by Morepen Laboratories in the issuance of the GDR. ''The only charge that remains was non-disclosure of the Account Charge Agreement before the stock exchange. We find that nothing has been brought on record to indicate as to how this non-disclosure was violative of the Listing Agreement,'' SAT said in an order passed on April 15. It further said that no misleading statement was made by the company with regard to the subscription of the GDR issue. ''Considering the fact that there has also been an inordinate delay in the issuance of the GDR the order passed by the WTM debarring the appellant from accessing the securities market for a period of one year cannot be sustained in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case and is therefore quashed,'' SAT noted. The regulator had noticed some arrangement being perpetrated by certain entities in respect of issuance of GDRs and therefore conducted an investigation into such issues of various companies, including Morepen Laboratories, made in March 2003. The probe had found that GDRs of Morepen were subscribed by two entities -- Solsec Company and Seviron Company -- both incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. These two entities had obtained loan through credit agreement from Lisbon-based Banco Efisa, SFE, SA. Further, Morepen had secured the loan obtained by Solsec and Seviron from Banco by pledging the GDR proceeds through an ''Account Charge'' agreement with Banco, Sebi had said in its order. Sebi had said Morepen did not inform BSE about the execution of Account Charge agreement entered in March 2003 with Banco which acted as a security for the loans availed by the subscribers and also that the GDR issue was subscribed by only two entities -- Solsec and Seviron. Through such acts, Morepen violated the provision of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms, Sebi had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Castrol Q1 net nearly doubles on higher sales, cost-cutting

Leading lubes player Castrol India on Monday reported near doubling of net income for the quarter to March at Rs 243.6 crore as against Rs 125.2 crore a year ago, driven by robust revenue growth.Revenue grew to Rs 1,138.7 crore in the repor...

Cricket-Zimbabwe recall Taylor for Pakistan test series

Zimbabwe have recalled batsman Brendan Taylor and picked five uncapped players in their 16-man squad for the two-test series against Pakistan that starts at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Taylor did not feature in Zimbabwes previous se...

Don't step out unnecessarily, time to wear mask at home: Govt urges people

Urging people to stay indoors amid surge in COVID-19 infections, Niti Aayog member Health Dr VK Paul on Monday said time has come to wear masks even at home, especially if there is any infected person around. Addressing a joint press confer...

Still on 'beg and borrow’ mode: Delhi hospitals' struggle for oxygen continues

Hospitals in the national capital continued to grapple with a shortage of oxygen, saying they are still operating on the beg and borrow mode, while three of them also raised the issue before the Delhi High Court on Monday, stating they were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021