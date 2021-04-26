Left Menu

Castrol Q1 net nearly doubles on higher sales, cost-cutting

Its revenue for the full year ended December 2020 was Rs 2,996.9 crore, when it had a net income of Rs 582.9 crore.The company delivered robust revenue and profit growth with Q1 revenue from operations growing 66 per cent to Rs 1,138.7 crore and net profit nearly doubling to Rs 243.6 crore from Rs 125.2 crore, Castrol India Managing Director Sandeep Sangwan said in a statement.He attributed the good set of numbers to the focused investments, interventions and actions taken in the second half of 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:45 IST
Castrol Q1 net nearly doubles on higher sales, cost-cutting
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Leading lubes player Castrol India on Monday reported near doubling of net income for the quarter to March at Rs 243.6 crore as against Rs 125.2 crore a year ago, driven by robust revenue growth.

Revenue grew to Rs 1,138.7 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 688 crore a year ago. Its revenue for the full year ended December 2020 was Rs 2,996.9 crore, when it had a net income of Rs 582.9 crore.

The company delivered robust revenue and profit growth with Q1 revenue from operations growing 66 per cent to Rs 1,138.7 crore and net profit nearly doubling to Rs 243.6 crore from Rs 125.2 crore, Castrol India Managing Director Sandeep Sangwan said in a statement.

He attributed the good set of numbers to the focused investments, interventions and actions taken in the second half of 2020. These included brand building with increased marketing and advertising spends, new product introductions as well as corrective pricing. This has been aided by improving demand trends especially in tractor and SUV sales in during the reporting quarter.

He further said cost efficiency programmes and judicious working capital management led to healthy cash from operations of Rs 269 crore in the quarter, which is equivalent to 1.1 times of net income.

The second wave of the pandemic is resulting in a slowdown in various parts of the country. In addition, supply disruptions on account of base oil and raw materials availability, logistics challenges and rupee depreciation are likely to adversely impact demand and supply going forward, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Draghi says Recovery Plan holds key to Italy's "destiny"

Prime Minister Mario Draghi presented a multi-billion-euro economic Recovery Plan to parliament on Monday, telling lawmakers it held the key to Italys future wellbeing after the ravages of the coronavirus.Most of the cash will come from a s...

Assam has surplus oxygen supply: Himanta

Assam currently has a surplus of over 40 MT of oxygen even with the rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, and it is unlikely that there will be any shortage for the next ten days, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Bisw...

EU says Iran talks in Vienna to resume on Tuesday

The European Union said on Monday that talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear accord will resume on Tuesday, chaired by the EUs political director Enrique Mora.Participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible r...

From coal and steel to carbon-free and digital: the EU reaches turning point

Years from now, 2021 may be seen as the moment the European Union took a leap forward from its post-World War Two birth as a coal and steel bloc to a modern green and digital economy.It could also be one of the biggest missed opportunities ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021