Left Menu

Turkey arrests four from cryptocurrency platform Vebitcoin over fraud

Turkish authorities arrested four people from cryptocurrency exchange platform Vebitcoin on Monday as part of a fraud investigation, state-owned Anadolu news agency said. Authorities have detained a total of 83 people since last Thursday as part of a separate investigation by Istanbul prosecutors into Thodex cryptocurrency platform over claims that it defrauded users.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:00 IST
Turkey arrests four from cryptocurrency platform Vebitcoin over fraud
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkish authorities arrested four people from cryptocurrency exchange platform Vebitcoin on Monday as part of a fraud investigation, state-owned Anadolu news agency said. Authorities had previously blocked the onshore bank accounts of Vebitcoin after the company said it had stopped all activities, citing financial strains.

Vebitcoin is one of two cryptocurrency platforms being investigated in Turkey. Authorities have detained a total of 83 people since last Thursday as part of a separate investigation by Istanbul prosecutors into Thodex cryptocurrency platform over claims that it defrauded users. Prosecutors asked for six of the detained people to be kept in jail pending trial, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said, while dozens of others were released while the investigation continues.

The Thodex platform, which had been handling daily cryptocurrency trade worth hundreds of millions of dollars, said on its website on Thursday it would be closed for four to five days due to a sale process. Interpol issued a red notice for its founder and chief executive Faruk Fatih Ozer on Friday after a request by Ankara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

BRO's project DANTAK completes 60 years in Bhutan

The Border Roads Organisation BRO on Monday said that one of its oldest project -- DANTAK commemorated its Diamond Jubilee on April 24 in Bhutan. According to a statement issued by the BRO, Indian Ambassador to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj laid a ...

U.S. to share up to 60 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses globally -White House

The United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine doses with other countries as they become available, White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said on Monday.U.S. to release 60 millio...

Humiliated in Ankara, EU chief to fight for women's rights

The European Unions first female chief executive vowed on Monday to fight for womens rights after she was denied a chair during a meeting in Ankara with Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan two weeks ago.Speaking to the European Parliament, a v...

Sri Lanka add Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne for final Test against Bangaldesh

Sri Lanka have added Lakshan Sandakan and Chamika Karunaratne as the replacement for injured Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka in the squad for the second and final Test against Bangladesh. Both Sandakan and Karunaratne joined the team t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021