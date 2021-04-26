Left Menu

French foie gras makers call for 10% price rise as costs soar

French foie gras is likely to be more expensive in the coming year as producers try to pass on a 10% rise in costs, mainly for grains, which account for the bulk of duck feed, producers group CIFOG said on Monday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:49 IST
French foie gras makers call for 10% price rise as costs soar

French foie gras is likely to be more expensive in the coming year as producers try to pass on a 10% rise in costs, mainly for grains, which account for the bulk of duck feed, producers group CIFOG said on Monday. Producers of the gourmet delight had already been hit by the closure of restaurants and catering - their biggest markets - due to the pandemic and a severe outbreak of avian flu that lead to the culling of 3.5 million poultry, mainly ducks.

Grain prices have soared in the past months on concerns about tight global supplies, with U.S. corn futures hitting their highest since June 2013 on Monday. Over the first three months of the year, the French index for poultry feed rose by 22%. Higher costs also include packaging prices linked to a surge in demand for metal, carton and plastic, CIFOG said.

The price rise will be eventually passed on French Foie gras exports when importing countries lift bans imposed after the discovery of bird flu outbreaks, CIFOG Chairman Michel Fruchet said. "Bit by bit countries will re-open and we will pass this little price inflation," he said, while stressing that the impact would be low due to the small average volumes per capita.

"It's something you buy for your pleasure, not the daily baguette." Foie gras is considered a delicacy in Western and Asian cuisine and a piece of French culinary heritage, but the practice of force-feeding ducks or geese to enlarge their livers for making the pate is condemned as cruel by animal activists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Mother, daughter locked up inside store in Rajasthan; shopkeeper pleads innocence

A woman and her daughter who were accidently locked up in a cloth shop were rescued by police after two hours in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Monday.The shop was opened despite government orders and when a police jeep reached the town, ...

Punjab Council of Ministers decides to form new SIT to probe Kotkapura firing incident

The Punjab Council of Ministers on Monday decided to set up a new Special Investigation Team SIT to probe the alleged firing by police on people protesting against desecration of religious scriptures in Kotkapura in 2015.It has been decided...

Turkey announces "full lockdown" from April 29 to curb COVID spread

Turks will be required to stay mostly at home under a nationwide full lockdown starting on Thursday and lasting until May 17 to curb a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday.Turkey logged 37...

U.S. to share up to 60 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses globally -White House

The United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plcs coronavirus vaccine with other countries as soon as the next few weeks, the White House said on Monday. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021