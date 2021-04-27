Maruti Suzuki Q4 consolidated net profit dips 6 pc to Rs 1,241 cr

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:54 IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported 6.14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,241.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 1,322.3 crore in January-March quarter of 2019-20, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from sale of products stood at Rs 22,959.8 crore as compared with Rs 17,187.3 crore earlier, up 33.58 per cent.

The company sold a total of 4,92,235 vehicles during the fourth quarter, higher by 27.8 per cent as compared to the same period previous year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,56,707 units, up by 26.7 per cent. Exports were at 35,528 units.

For the 2020-21 fiscal, the company reported a 22.69 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,389.1 crore, as compared with Rs 5,677.6 crore in 2019-20.

Revenue from sale of products declined to Rs 66,571.8 crore , as against Rs 71,704.8 crore in FY20.

The company said that in line with the financial performance of the year and considering uncertain business environment, the company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 45 per share (face value of Rs 5 per share) for FY 2020-21.

