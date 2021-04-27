Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit skids 11 pc to Rs 1,166 crore

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported standalone net profit of Rs 1,166 crore for the January to March 31 quarter, down 11 per cent from Rs 1,292 crore year-on-year due to rising commodity prices, adverse foreign exchange fluctuation and lower gains on invested surplus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:03 IST
Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit skids 11 pc to Rs 1,166 crore
The board of directors has recommended final dividend of Rs 45 per for FY21.. Image Credit: ANI

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported standalone net profit of Rs 1,166 crore for the January to March 31 quarter, down 11 per cent from Rs 1,292 crore year-on-year due to rising commodity prices, adverse foreign exchange fluctuation and lower gains on invested surplus. But revenue from operations stood at Rs 24,024 crore, up 32 per cent as against Rs 18,199 crore in Q4 FY20 backed by strong double-digit growth.

In the December quarter, the country's largest car maker had profit after tax of Rs 1,941 crore. The company sold 4.92 lakh vehicles during Q4 FY21, up 27.8 per cent compared to the same period previous year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 4.56 lakh units and exports were at 35,528 units.

Consequently, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled Rs 1,991 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to Rs 1,671 crore reported in Q4 FY20. The operating profit for the quarter was at Rs 1,250 crore, marking a growth of nearly 73 per cent over the same period previous year due to higher sales volume and cost reduction efforts.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 45 per for financial year 2020-21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden's first 100 days: COVID-19, jobs, foreign policy, immigration, guns and dogs

U.S. President Joe Biden marks 100 days in office on Friday, April 30. Judging a presidents performance after 100 days in office is an American political tradition that historians say began with Franklin Roosevelts first term in 1933, when ...

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad announces Positive Results of a clinical study evaluating Nisarga Herbs’ Neem Capsules for Prevention of COVID-19

The study shows this Neem Formulation in a double-blind trial successfully indicated 55 efficacy in prevention of Covid-19 Faridabad, April 27, 2021 ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad and Nisarga Biotech Pvt. Ltd today announced ...

POLL-After 100 days, Americans give Biden high marks for COVID-19 response, economy

More than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden after nearly 100 days on the job, according to ReutersIpsos polling, a level of support that his Republican predecessor Donald Trump never achieved and one that should help Democrat...

Toyota acquires Lyft's self-driving unit for $550 million

Toyota Motor Corp has acquired the self-driving division of American ride-hailing company Lyft for 550 million, in a move that highlights the Japanese automakers ambitions in that technology. The acquisition, announced Tuesday, was carried ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021