Filmmaker Hyder Kazmi launches his OTT platform "Mastani"

As Covid-19 is having a major impact on the entertainment industry today, OTT platforms have become the sole source of entertainment for people. Because of this, Filmmaker Hyder Kazmi has created his OTT platform, named 'Mastani'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:30 IST
Hyder Kazmi. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/PNN): As Covid-19 is having a major impact on the entertainment industry today, OTT platforms have become the sole source of entertainment for people. Because of this, Filmmaker Hyder Kazmi has created his OTT platform, named 'Mastani'. His film 'Jihad', which has spread its charm at Cannes Film Festival and received 45 international awards, will soon be released on this platform.

Hyder Kazmi says "Mastani, would be a great platform for Meaningful and Progressive cinema. Here people will sit with the family and enjoy movies. Not only Hindi films but also movies from Iran, Turkey, and Hollywood are going to be launched on my OTT platform in Hindi, we'll provide our Audience a Bunch of the Best films from around the world. My goal is to entertain my audience with Fresh content which is never seen before. Because of COVID, the only option for 'Entertainment' is the OTT platform. As going to the theaters is not possible at the moment, that's why I welcome all my fellow Producers on my OTT platform to release their films on Mastani."

Kazmi is currently working on his upcoming movies "Bandit Shakuntala" and "Chuhiya". Kazmi also has few International Projects in his kitty, names are yet not disclosed. For now, we'll get to Binge on Kazmi's big budget web series "The Red Land" starring Abhimanyu Singh, Govind Namdev, Flora Saini, Daya Shankar Pandey, and Shaleen Bhanot. This Web-series is Streaming exclusively on "Mastani". This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

