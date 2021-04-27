Left Menu

German govt lifts 2021 GDP growth forecast to 3.5%, sees 3.6% in 2022

The German government raised its growth forecast for Europe's largest economy to 3.5% from a previous estimate of 3% as it expects household spending to support the recovery once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the economy minister said on Tuesday. Germany is struggling to contain an aggressive third wave of COVID-19 infections as efforts have been complicated by the more contagious B117 variant, first discovered in Britain, and a relatively slow introduction of vaccines against the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:47 IST
German govt lifts 2021 GDP growth forecast to 3.5%, sees 3.6% in 2022

The German government raised its growth forecast for Europe's largest economy to 3.5% from a previous estimate of 3% as it expects household spending to support the recovery once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the economy minister said on Tuesday.

Germany is struggling to contain an aggressive third wave of COVID-19 infections as efforts have been complicated by the more contagious B117 variant, first discovered in Britain, and a relatively slow introduction of vaccines against the pandemic. Presenting the government's updated growth forecast, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Berlin expected gross domestic product to grow by 3.6% next year and the economy to reach its pre-pandemic level in 2022 at the latest.

"Today's spring projection is an encouragement despite the currently serious infection situation," Altmaier said. The Ifo economic institute said on Monday that business morale improved only slightly in April as the third wave of COVID-19 cases and a semiconductor shortage in the motor vehicle sector were holding back the recovery.

The supply bottlenecks in production and overall economic recovery are expected to push up price pressures in Germany, with the government forecasting consumer price inflation to jump to 2.2% this year and to ease to 1.5% next year. Altmaier said authorities should be able to lift most of the restrictions to contain the pandemic in the course of the summer.

The government wanted to help companies master the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy and was ready to adjust legislation in tandem with the European Union to support investment to help transform the steel industry and other sectors, Altmaier said. The economy minister also said the government was supporting the domestic development of battery cells for electric vehicles with 3 billion euros, which should help Germany speed up its efforts to reduce carbon emissions in transport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID cloud on IPL: BCCI assures safe return to foreign players; Aus suspends flights from India

The BCCI stepped in to assuage apprehensions of foreign cricketers, especially Australians, at the IPL as a second wave of COVID-19 infections battered India, prompting the government Down Under to suspend air travel with the country beside...

Three hostages abducted in Burkina Faso have died, Burkina security sources say

Three hostages, two Spanish citizens and an Irish national, abducted in Burkina Faso have died, two senior Burkina Faso security sources said on Tuesday.Two Spanish sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed that the two Spani...

Conservative PP to win snap election in Madrid region, poll shows

Spains main opposition Popular Party is poised to win May 4s snap election in the key Madrid region, probably returning conservative Isabel Diaz Ayuso to power there is a blow to the leftist central government, an opinion poll showed on Tue...

Ashika Stock Broking ties up with Vested Finance to accelerate investments in US stocks

Ashika Stock Broking on Tuesday announced its partnership with Vested Finance to enable Indian investors to invest in US stocks.In addition, it expands the range of services provided by Ashika Group and benefits customers with an opportunit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021