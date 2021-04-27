Left Menu

IATA welcomes EC President von der Leyen comments on US-EU travel

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said it is encouraged by the comments of Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (EC), that the EU will grant unrestricted access to vaccinated travellers from the United States.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:03 IST
IATA welcomes EC President von der Leyen comments on US-EU travel
IATA's Director General Willie Walsh. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said it is encouraged by the comments of Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (EC), that the EU will grant unrestricted access to vaccinated travellers from the United States. "This is a step in the right direction. It gives hope to people for so many reasons -- to travel, to reunite with loved ones, to develop business opportunities or to get back to work. To fulfil that hope, details of the EC's intentions are essential," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

To be fully prepared, he said, it is imperative that the EC works with the industry so that airlines can plan within the public health benchmarks and timelines that will enable unconditional travel for those vaccinated, not just from the US but from all countries using vaccines that are approved by the European Medicines Association. "Equally critical will be clear, simple and secure digital processes for vaccination certificates. The IATA Travel Pass can help industry and governments manage and verify vaccination status, as it does with testing certificates. But we are still awaiting the development of globally recognised standards for digital vaccine certificates," said Walsh.

While IATA welcomed President von der Leyen's comments, it said the freedom to travel should not exclude those who are unable to be vaccinated. The presentation of negative COVID-19 test results should also facilitate travel. "The freedom to travel must not be restricted to only those who have access to vaccinations. Vaccines are not the only way to safely re-open borders. Government risk-models should also include COVID-19 testing," said Walsh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa awaits supply from SII for inoculating those below 45

The Serum Institute of India has told the Goa government that it will provide Covishield doses when the stock is available even as the state is set to launch inoculation for those below 45 from the next month, an official said.The state gov...

COVID cloud on IPL: BCCI assures safe return to foreign players; Aus suspends flights from India

The BCCI stepped in to assuage apprehensions of foreign cricketers, especially Australians, at the IPL as a second wave of COVID-19 infections battered India, prompting the government Down Under to suspend air travel with the country beside...

Three hostages abducted in Burkina Faso have died, Burkina security sources say

Three hostages, two Spanish citizens and an Irish national, abducted in Burkina Faso have died, two senior Burkina Faso security sources said on Tuesday.Two Spanish sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed that the two Spani...

Conservative PP to win snap election in Madrid region, poll shows

Spains main opposition Popular Party is poised to win May 4s snap election in the key Madrid region, probably returning conservative Isabel Diaz Ayuso to power there is a blow to the leftist central government, an opinion poll showed on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021