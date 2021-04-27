Left Menu

Air India airlifting oxygen concentrators from several countries: Puri

Air India is airlifting 10,636 oxygen concentrators manufactured by Philips. 636 concentrators already flown in from US. Consignments flying in every day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:12 IST
Air India is going to airlift 10,636 oxygen concentrators from several countries in the next seven days, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

''Air India is airlifting 10,636 oxygen concentrators manufactured by Philips. 636 (concentrators) already flown in from US. Consignments flying in every day. Will be completed within this week,'' Puri said on Twitter.

India is struggling with a second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

