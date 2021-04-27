Jindal Stainless begins oxygen supply from Odisha plant

Left Menu

Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL on Tuesday said it has started supplying liquid oxygen from Jajpur unit in Odisha to health facilities for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. JSL began the supply from the plant from Saturday.Continuing its efforts to help the nation combat COVID-19, Jindal Stainless has begun the supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen LMO from Jajpur facility, the stainless steel company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:30 IST
''Continuing its efforts to help the nation combat COVID-19, Jindal Stainless has begun the supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Jajpur facility,'' the stainless steel company said in a statement. Over 40 tonne LMO is being dispatched on a daily basis to meet the increasing demand in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and other states, it said, adding till date, 128 tonne of oxygen has already been supplied for various medical facilities. In a stainless steel plant, oxygen is used as a chemical catalyst for melting the steel, besides in other processes. JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, ''Both in Hisar and Jajpur, we're extending all possible support to respective governments by ensuring uninterrupted supply of oxygen from our facilities, irrespective of impact on operations. Saving lives of fellow Indians is the biggest priority today.'' The company had started supplying 8 tonne oxygen from its plant in Hisar from Friday. PTI ABI MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

