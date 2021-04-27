Left Menu

TVS Motor reports four-fold increase in Q4 profit to Rs 319 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:49 IST
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday posted nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 319.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales in the domestic and international markets.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 81.84 crore during the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,131.90 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 4,104.71 crore in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.

During the period under review, the company said its total two-wheeler and three wheeler sales across domestic and international markets stood at 9.28 lakh units, up 47 per cent from 6.33 lakh units sold in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the company posted a net profit of Rs 607.50 crore as against Rs 646.80 crore in the FY20, a decline of 6.07 per cent.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 19,420.82 crore in FY21 from Rs 18,849.31 crore in 2019-20.

''During the year, focused working capital management and improved operating performance helped the company generate free cash flow of Rs 1,887 crore. These proceeds are used to reduce the debt,'' TVS Motor said.

''Lean stock with the dealers also helped to unleash the blocked working capital across the supply chain,'' it added.

During the year ended March 2021, the company said its overall two and three-wheeler sales, including exports stood at 30.52 lakh units against 32.63 Lakh units in 2019-20.

