Left Menu

Nestle staff sought to help Lonza production for Moderna vaccine -Swiss TV

Drugmaker Lonza Group, under pressure to find workers to help speed production of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, is recruiting temporary employees from food giant Nestle to staff Swiss plants making ingredients for the shot, state broadcaster RTS said on Tuesday, citing sources.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 28-04-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 02:49 IST
Nestle staff sought to help Lonza production for Moderna vaccine -Swiss TV
Representative image

Drugmaker Lonza Group, under pressure to find workers to help speed production of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, is recruiting temporary employees from food giant Nestle to staff Swiss plants making ingredients for the shot, state broadcaster RTS said on Tuesday, citing sources. Moderna last week blamed projected second-quarter delays in shipments of its vaccine to countries including Britain and Canada on production bottlenecks. Switzerland's Lonza is the key supplier of ingredients needed to produce the messenger RNA vaccine.

Lonza, which has declined to comment on any delays, previously said three new production lines slated to produce Moderna vaccine in Visp, Switzerland, could take months to reach "cruising speed". Now, the French-language Swiss broadcaster said Nestle employees have been enlisted after the intervention of the Swiss government to help produce vacancies.

A call for "volunteers" via Bern came a week ago to Nestle research center employees in western Switzerland who had until Monday to step forward for a three-month Lonza mission, according to the broadcaster. Last year, Lonza Chairman Albert Baehny cited finding suitable workers - each of the new production lines requires 60-70 employees - as a challenge that could slow the project.

A Nestle spokesman provided no specifics, RTS reported, saying only that it wanted to play "an active role in global vaccination". Lonza did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Nestle also did not comment.

Last week, Canada said 1 million to 2 million Moderna doses of the 12.3 million doses slated for second-quarter delivery would be delayed until after July. Lonza, which also supplies Moderna's U.S.-bound COVID-19 vaccine from facilities in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, makes ingredients in Visp before they are trucked to Spain to be bottled by Spanish contract drug manufacturer Rovi.

This month, Rovi's role was expanded beyond bottling, to include a vaccine ingredients production line due to be operational this year. Moderna aims to make at least 700 million doses in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. trade chief Tai, Britain's Truss discussed WTO reform in call -UK

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and British Trade Secretary Liz Truss discussed the need for substantive progress in reforming the World Trade Organization and other key issues during a call on Tuesday, their offices said. The two o...

Unmanned helicopter crashes into US Navy ship, damaging hull

An unmanned helicopter crashed into the side of a US Navy ship during routine operations in the western Pacific ocean, officials said here.No one was injured when the 31-foot-long MQ-8B Fire Scout struck the hull of the USS Charleston short...

UN chief launches Cyprus talks, joined by Greece, Turkey, UK

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held brief meetings with leaders of war-divided Cyprus in the Swiss city of Geneva in an effort to revive talks toward a settlement. Guterres met with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Ersi...

World Bank's Malpass, France's Le Maire discuss vaccines and aid for poor countries

World Bank President David Malpass and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday discussed COVID-19 vaccine deployment, debt relief and other aid for low income countries, including Chad and Sudan, the bank said in a statement.Malpa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021