Zomato files papers for Rs 8,250-cr IPO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 11:29 IST
Food delivery platform Zomato has filed preliminary papers with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 8,250 crore through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 7,500 crore and offer for sale to the tune of Rs 750 crore by Info Edge (India) Ltd, draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi showed on Wednesday.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives; and general corporate purposes.

The online food delivery segment has seen significant growth in the last few years with Zomato and Swiggy competing head-on to grab market share.

Zomato's FY20 revenue had jumped over two-fold to USD 394 million (around Rs 2,960 crore) from the previous fiscal, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) loss was around Rs 2,200 crore.

In February, Zomato had raised USD 250 million (over Rs 1,800 crore) in funding from Tiger Global, Kora and others, valuing the online food ordering platform at USD 5.4 billion.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited and Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited are the global coordinator and book running lead manager to the issue. BofA Securities India Limited and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited have been appointed as merchant bankers to the public issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Last year, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal had told employees that the company plans to go for an IPO in the first half of 2021.

