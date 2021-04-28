Woman jumps off moving train to escape assailant, injured

A 31-year-old woman jumped off a moving train near Kanjiramattom station on Wednesday to escape from a man who allegedly attacked her and threatened to stab her, railway officials said.

The victim, who suffered a head injury after the jump, has been hospitalized.

According to the railway officials, the incident occurred at around 10 AM when the victim was traveling alone in the compartment of the Guruvayur-Punalur passenger train.

The woman who boarded the train from Mulanthuruthy station was on the way to her office in Chengannur.

When the train was moving, the unidentified man got into the coach and closed its doors. He then allegedly attacked her when she tried to open the door. He snatched her ornaments. When he tried to attack her using a screwdriver, the woman tried to escape by jumping off, a railway official told PTI.

The locals, who saw the woman jumping off, immediately informed the railway gatekeeper about the incident.

The police who reached the spot rushed her to the hospital in Ernakulam, officials said.

''She is conscious. Considering the nature of her wounds, she is under observation in the neuro-ICU,'' a hospital source said.

Police said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

