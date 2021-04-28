Left Menu

Hyundai Motor India announces Rs 20-cr COVID-19 relief package

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:46 IST
Hyundai Motor India announces Rs 20-cr COVID-19 relief package
Image Credit: The company would focus on market research and product innovation here and work in areas like artificial intelligence, technology and energy-efficiency, Hyundai Electronics said. (Flickr)

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday announced a Rs 20-crore COVID-19 relief package through its philanthropic arm for a series of initiatives to offer infrastructural assistance to the most affected states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Through the fresh step in continuation to its ongoing COVID-19 relief programmes, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) will deploy resources to set up oxygen generating plants in hospitals, to aid critical patients and help hospitals become self-sufficient in oxygen, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

Besides, the foundation will also aid the installation of medicare facilities and provide support staff to various hospitals and cater to their operational cost for the next three months and further if needed, it added.

Commenting on the measures, HMIL Managing Director and CEO SS Kim said, ''The second wave of this COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an unprecedented crisis for the nation...To offer meaningful assistance to the most affected cities and states, Hyundai has redeployed its resources and channelled efforts that will provide relief during these difficult circumstances. We are organising resources on a war footing and hope to help in abating this crisis''.

''In times of despair, we often lose hope amidst the chaos, but it is also times such as these that bring out the best of humanity within us all,'' he added. The company said the relief measures have been specially developed with the focus of addressing the needs emerging out of the current crisis and it is aiming at helping people and infrastructure cope with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. ''To ensure timely assistance is delivered to highly affected cities and states the company is evaluating all options to expedite the deployment of these resources on a war footing,'' the statement noted.

Hyundai said it has also organised a vaccination drive for its staff aged above 45 at its manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu through the office of the Sriperumbudur government primary health centre and will continue such efforts to help overcome the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm to make available 21,000 oxygen concentrators from May 1st week

Digital payments and financial services company Paytm have placed an order for 21,000 oxygen concentrators which will be made available from the first week of May in the country, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. The company has rai...

Maha lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond Apr 30: Tope

The lockdown in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days beyond April 30, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.He said all members of the cabinet, who participated in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav T...

UK's Johnson faces formal probe over funding of apartment renovation

Britains electoral commission opened a formal investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed. Eight da...

You are changing protocol on Remdesivir use to reduce shortage of the drug, HC tells Centre.

You are changing protocol on Remdesivir use to reduce shortage of the drug, HC tells Centre....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021