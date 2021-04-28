Left Menu

Seychelles to allow entry to vaccinated visitors from India, Pak, Bangladesh

It is not mandatory for children under 18 years to be vaccinated and they can enter the country after presenting a negative PCR test taken maximum 72 hours prior to departure.

Seychelles Tourism Board on Wednesday said only vaccinated visitors from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, who have completed two weeks after their second dose, are permitted to enter the island nation with proof of COVID-19 vaccination. This new travel measure, which is effective immediately, was announced in the wake of the ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases in the Asian subcontinent, Seychelles Tourism Board said in a statement. Visitors should submit their vaccination proof at the time of application for health travel authorisation and are subject to verification and approval of the public health authority, it noted. All travellers will be required to present a negative PCR test taken maximum 72 hours prior to departure, the statement said, adding there will be no quarantine requirement, minimum stay or restriction on movement for them upon entry into Seychelles. It is not mandatory for children under 18 years to be vaccinated and they can enter the country after presenting a negative PCR test taken maximum 72 hours prior to departure. However, all visitors will still be required to adhere to other public health measures put in place in view of the pandemic, including wearing of face masks, social distancing, regular sanitisation and washing of hands, it added.

