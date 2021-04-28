Pune ZP appoints 43 doctors in rural areas in spl recruitment during pandemic

Pune Zilla Parishad received 125 applications in response to its advertisement for 130 posts of doctors to deal with the coronavirus situation, an official said on Wednesday.

It has so far appointed 43 MBBS doctors in various hospitals located in rural parts of the district, he added.

The advertisement for the recruitment of 100 MBBS and 30 MD (medicine/ pediatrics) physicians had been put out by the district administration.

''We have received 90 applications for MBBS and 35 for MD positions. Of 90, we have so far appointed 43 doctors in various hospitals,'' said M S Ghule, deputy chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad.

The process is on as some candidates are yet to come for document verification, he added.

The ZP is offering monthly salary of Rs 1,50,000 to MD doctors while for MBBS the remuneration is Rs 90,000 per month.

Ghule added that applications were received from other states too, including Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry.

All these appointments are contractual and for a period of three months, he said.

ZP CEO Ayush Prasad had earlier said employees of the district body had raised Rs 1.97 crore by giving one-day salary to provide incentives to doctors to work in government hospitals.

An MD physician will get Rs 75,000 as incentive in addition to the salary whereas an MBBS doctor will get Rs 30,000, he had said.

