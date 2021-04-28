Left Menu

Pune ZP appoints 43 doctors in rural areas in spl recruitment during pandemic

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:49 IST
Pune ZP appoints 43 doctors in rural areas in spl recruitment during pandemic

Pune Zilla Parishad received 125 applications in response to its advertisement for 130 posts of doctors to deal with the coronavirus situation, an official said on Wednesday.

It has so far appointed 43 MBBS doctors in various hospitals located in rural parts of the district, he added.

The advertisement for the recruitment of 100 MBBS and 30 MD (medicine/ pediatrics) physicians had been put out by the district administration.

''We have received 90 applications for MBBS and 35 for MD positions. Of 90, we have so far appointed 43 doctors in various hospitals,'' said M S Ghule, deputy chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad.

The process is on as some candidates are yet to come for document verification, he added.

The ZP is offering monthly salary of Rs 1,50,000 to MD doctors while for MBBS the remuneration is Rs 90,000 per month.

Ghule added that applications were received from other states too, including Telangana, Karnataka and Puducherry.

All these appointments are contractual and for a period of three months, he said.

ZP CEO Ayush Prasad had earlier said employees of the district body had raised Rs 1.97 crore by giving one-day salary to provide incentives to doctors to work in government hospitals.

An MD physician will get Rs 75,000 as incentive in addition to the salary whereas an MBBS doctor will get Rs 30,000, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys COVID care coaches: 2,990 beds, 103 admissions till date, 64 patients using services

Over the last two weeks, the Indian Railways has deployed 191 coaches for COVID care across the country, received 103 admissions with 64 patients availing its services currently, a statement from the national transporter said on Wednesday.I...

Delhi University issues advisory for hostel residents to stay safe from COVID-19

Avoiding closed spaces, eating a balanced diet, watching out for symptoms of COVID-19 -- these are some of the precautions made by the advisory issued by Delhi University for its hostel residents.The varsity said it is extremely concerned a...

U.S. investigators raid Giuliani's New York apartment

Federal investigators on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the Manhattan apartment of Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to former U.S. President Donald Trump, as they probe his business dealings with ...

Reliance Foundation to provide free COVID treatment at upcoming 1,000-bed facility in Jamnagar

Reliance Foundation on Wednesday said it is setting up a 1,000-bed COVID-19 care facility with oxygen supply in Jamnagar, Gujarat where all services will be provided free of cost. A 400-bed COVID care facility will be up and running at Gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021