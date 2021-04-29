Facebook quarterly revenue beats expectations

Facebook quarterly revenue beats expectationsReuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 01:36 IST
Facebook Inc beat market expectations for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, powered by higher ad spending by businesses during a pandemic-induced surge in online traffic.
Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose to $26.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimate of $23.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
